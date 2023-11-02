As mercury dips, Lucknow records ‘poor’ air quality

LUCKNOW: With a gradual drop in temperatures, the air quality of Lucknow has also started deteriorating.

As per the data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) of the city was 202 on Wednesday. This was the second time this week that the city figured in the ‘poor’ air quality category.

According to experts, there is not just one but multiple factors behind this gradual spike in air pollution levels in the last one week, of which traffic congestion due to the festive rush, major events in the city, weather conditions and garbage burning are some of the main reasons.

The state capital figured in 'good' to 'moderate' air quality throughout October, with the best air quality days witnessed on October 3 and 5 when the AQI was 44 and 39.

Air pollution levels were under control even on Dussehra when effigies of Ravana were burnt and crackers were burst.

On Dussehra, the AQI was 136 while the day after the celebrations air pollution spiked just by 8 units.

In the past one week, the city’s air pollution levels spiked by around 62 units pushing the air quality from ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ standards.

On October 27, the city’s AQI was 131 which rose to 202 on Monday and then improved to 198 (moderate) on Tuesday and again it rose to 202 on Wednesday.

“The air pollution levels will rise further in the coming days due to a fall in temperatures. Pollution control measures like water sprinkling, a ban on garbage burning and working on ending traffic snarls should be done with immediate effect,” said environmentalist Venkatesh Dutta.

He said a drop in temperatures and low wind speed increase air pollution levels.

If preventive steps as recommended by the National Green Tribunal are not taken in a planned manner now, the situation can turn from bad to worse in the coming days.