As BJP, Cong spar, Delhi L-G directs city police chief to probe derogatory post against Kangana Ranaut

NEW DELHI: Amid the bitter political slugfest over Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's alleged derogatory social media post on actor Kangana Ranaut, who is to make her electoral debut from Mandi on a BJP ticket, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday directed the commissioner of Delhi Police to conduct a thorough probe in the matter.

The directive for a probe into the alleged social media post comes close on the heels of BJP leader and the party's Lok Sabha candidate from the New Delhi seat, Baansuri Swaraj, writing to the L-G, demanding an investigation and the registration of an FIR against Shrinate for "outraging the modesty of a woman".

PlayUnmute Fullscreen The L-G, on Thursday, forwarded the complaint to the Delhi Police commissioner, directing him to carry out a probe 'scientifically' and take legal action, if necessary, as per the law. Saxena directed the city police top boss to "ascertain the truth behind the whole episode and also the subsequent claims made by Shrinate, denying her involvement in the matter", according to an official release from the L-G office.

The L-G also directed the commissioner to investigate "who made the said derogatory post" and also the mobile phone/device used for making the 'said post'. Saxena has also sought verification of the "claims of Shrinate wherein she has denied making the said post and sought to blame it on some individuals, who have got access to her social media account".

He also asked the city police chief to investigate "who deleted the post after nearly two hours and the device used for deleting the same". In her complaint to the L-G earlier, Bansuri, daughter of late BJP stalwart and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, alleged that the alleged post by Shrinate "outraged the modesty of a woman" and thereby, an offence under section 509 of the IPC was made out against her.

Earlier, the Election Commission (EC), on Wednesday, issued a show cause notice to the Congress leader over her alleged derogatory post against Kangana. According to the EC, the alleged post was deemed to have violated the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and the poll panel's advisory on March 1, this year.