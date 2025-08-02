Arul Jothi takes charge as RPF chief of Southern Railway 

CHENNAI: K Arul Jothi has taken over as the new Principal Chief Security Commissioner of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Southern Railway, from August 1, 2025.

An officer of the 1995 batch of the Indian Railway Protection Force Service (IRPFS), Arul Jothi has served in various leadership roles across North Frontier Railway, Eastern Railway, East Central Railway, and the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai.

He notably led the Southern Railway RPF during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019–2020, coordinating the movement of over 500 Shramik special trains for stranded migrant workers while maintaining law and order. He succeeds GM Eswara Rao, who superannuated on July 31.