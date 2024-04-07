Around 4 people injured after stage collapses during PM Modi's roadshow in Jabalpur

JABALPUR: Around four people including one police personnel were injured after a stage collapsed during Prime Minister Modi's rally in Jabalpur area of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

The injured were taken to the Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi held a roadshow today in Jabalpur.

MP minister Rakesh Singh visited the hospital and meet the injured people.

"Today's roadshow was over-crowded and there were so many people on the stage that they fell down. PM told me to go immediately and everyone should be taken care of properly. I have met all the injured and their families. Everyone is healthy, some are injured who after proper treatment have been sent to their homes," he said.

Dilip Srivastava, Police officer, Jabalpur told ANI, "After PM Modi's rally passed, a stage built near a showroom collapsed due to overcrowding. In this one police personnel and three other people have got injured. All of them have been sent to the Victoria Hospital, Jabalpur, for treatment."

This was the first visit of the Prime Minister to Madhya Pradesh after the model code of conduct kicked in.

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling would be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7 and May 13.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP secured a massive victory in Madhya Pradesh, winning 28 out of the 29 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) managed to win only one seat.