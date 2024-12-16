Army's Northern Command marks Vijay Diwas with wreath-laying ceremonies in J-K, Ladakh

JAMMU: The Army's northern command Monday organised wreath-laying ceremonies at various places in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh to celebrate Vijay Diwas, which marks India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the birth of Bangladesh as an independent nation.

The Udhampur-based Northern Command commemorated the occasion with a wreath-laying ceremony led by its General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar at the Dhruva War Memorial, the Army said.

"He (Lt Gen Kumar) interacted with veterans who continue to inspire us through their legacy of courage and dedication," the Northern Command said in a post on X.

The Jammu-based Tiger Division also celebrated the day at the 'Balidan Stambh', a war memorial, here.

The event was held to commemorate the supreme sacrifices made by the gallant soldiers during the India-Pakistan war of 1971 in which the Indian armed forces defeated the Pakistan Army in only 13 days to end the war on December 16, 1971, a defence spokesperson said.

To commemorate the event, the deputy general officer commanding, Tiger Division, laid a wreath at the eternal flame of the memorial with a ceremonial guard of honour in the presence of other ranks of the division, he said.

In the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Army commemorated Vijay Diwas with a solemn ceremony at the 'Hall of Fame' in Leh to honour the brave soldiers.

Chief of Staff, Fire and Fury Corps, Major General Dinesh Kumar Singh led the tribute by laying a wreath, the spokesperson said.

He said the ceremony to pay homage to the fallen heroes was attended by military officers, junior commissioned officers and other ranks of the Fire and Fury Corps, Air Force Station, Leh, and other units.

The event concluded with a resolve to uphold the legacy of the war heroes and a commitment to protect the sovereignty of the nation, the spokesperson added.