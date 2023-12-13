Army rescues over 800 stranded tourists in Sikkim

GANGTOK: Indian Army on Wednesday rescued more than 800 tourists stranded in high altitude areas in eastern Sikkim, officials said.

The tourists, including elderly, women and children, had gotten stranded in various areas of eastern Sikkim due to snowfall and inclement weather, they said.

Indian Army yet again came to the rescue of more than 800 stranded tourists (elderly, women & children) who were stuck near Chhangu,East Sikkim. The tourists were provided with warm clothing, medical aid & hot meals. Relief ops continued unabated. pic.twitter.com/ObLIMbhvAZ — Sandeep Ahlawat (@SandyAhlawat89) March 15, 2023

The rescue mission by the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army continued till late evening and all stranded tourists were moved to safer areas and provided with shelter, warm clothing, medical aid and hot meals, the officials said.



Soldiers even vacated their barracks to enable the accommodation of the stranded tourists, they added.