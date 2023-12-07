Begin typing your search...
Army developing 5G, 6G apps for military uses
Army sources said on Wednesday
NEW DELHI: The Indian Army is in the process of developing military-grade 5G and 6G telecom applications as part of an ambitious project to address future warfare requirements and roll out critical technologies to enhance overall efficiency, Army sources said on Wednesday.
The Army is also actively developing military-grade software that includes Artificial Intelligence-enabled decision-making tools and predictive analytics, with an aim to enhance intelligence and operational efficacy, they said.
