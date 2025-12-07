Armed Forces Flag Day: PM Modi expressed gratitude to Armed Forces

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep gratitude to the Armed Forces for protecting the nation with unwavering courage.

"On Armed Forces Flag Day, we express our deepest gratitude to the brave men and women who protect our nation with unwavering courage," he said in a post on X.

The prime minister also made a contribution to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

"Their discipline, resolve and spirit shield our people and strengthen our nation. Their commitment stands as a powerful example of duty, discipline and devotion to our nation," the prime minister said, making an appeal to the people to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund.