Arindam Bagchi moves to UN as India’s envoy

NEW DELHI: Ending his stint as the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson that lasted more than three years, Arindam Bagchi was on Monday appointed India’s permanent representative to the UN and other international organisations in Geneva.

The 1995-batch IFS official would succeed Indra Mani Pandey who is set to return to Delhi.

Around four senior diplomats, including joint secretary (G20) Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur and high commissioner to Mauritius K Nandini Singla, are being considered for MEA spokesperson post.