Anurag Thakur urges Tamil Nadu CM to seek detailed report on Karur stampede, take full charge of situation

CHENNAI: BJP MP and former Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur has written to Chief Minister MK Stalin, expressing deep anguish over the recent tragic stampede in Karur.

Representing the eight-member National Democratic Alliance (NDA) delegation that visited Karur and met the bereaved families, Thakur urged the Chief Minister to take "complete charge" of the situation and direct the concerned authorities to submit a comprehensive report at the earliest.

In his letter, Thakur called for an exhaustive inquiry covering three key aspects — the primary reasons for the incident, including the sequence of events that led to the stampede; the crowd management measures undertaken by the district administration and law enforcement agencies to regulate and control the gathering before and during the event; and a cause analysis to identify lapses or unforeseen circumstances that contributed to the tragedy despite preventive arrangements.

Seeking transparency, Anurag Singh Thakur further requested the State Government to outline the corrective steps being planned to avert such catastrophic incidents in the future. He also urged the government to establish a clear timeline for submitting the inquiry report and to make the findings public, ensuring accountability.

A letter, co-signed by all NDA MPs, was addressed to the Chief Secretary and marked a copy to the Karur District Collector, and enclosed for detailed department-wise responses to ascertain responsibility.

Thakur further emphasised the urgency of a "timely and transparent response" to restore public confidence and deliver justice to the affected families.