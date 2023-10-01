Anurag Thakur lauds Asian Games contestants for adding more medals to India's tally

NEW DELHI: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur praised the men's trap team for securing the gold medal at the Asian Games, as well as, congratulated golfer Aditi Ashok and the women's trap team for winning the silver medal on Sunday. The Indian shooting trio of Darius Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Prithviraj Tondaiman captured a gold medal in the men's trap team event on Sunday.

Anurag Thakur wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) that shooters have left all in awe for giving back-to-back remarkable performances.

"GOLDEN TRIUMPH IN TRAP FOR INDIA! Heartiest congratulations to the trio @kynanchenai, @tondaimanpr, and Zoravar Singh Sandhu, for their spectacular performance and clinching the GOLD in the Men's Trap Team event at #AsianGames2022.With a combined score of 361, they have set the new Asian Games Record in this event. Their excellence on the shooting range has left us all in awe, adding another remarkable achievement to the list of many records set by our exceptional shooters at this edition. Kudos to their dedication and precision!"

Aditi created history by clinching a first-ever medal in the women's individual event while The Indian shooting trio of Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, and Rajeshwari Kumari secured a silver medal in the women's trap event. "A Historic Win for India's Golfing Sensation, Aditi! Heartiest congratulations to @aditigolf for clinching in the Women's Individual event at #AsianGames2022, finishing with a score of 17 under par! Aditi's stellar performance has etched her name in history, becoming the FIRST-EVER INDIAN WOMAN GOLFER to secure a Medal at the Asian Games. Her mighty swings and skill on the greens have left us in awe. Hats off, Aditi!," Anurag Thakur lauded Aditi on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Anurag further Tweeted praising Indian shooters Manisha, Preeti and Rajeshwari for adding another medal to India's tally. "ANOTHER STELLAR SILVER FROM SHOOTING! Kudos to Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, and @RiaKumari7 for securing a silver medal in the Women's Trap Team event at the #AsianGames2022 with a combined score of 337! These daughters of have showcased unwavering focus, discipline, and exceptional precision to achieve glory, adding another shining medal to the nation's tally in shooting at the 19th edition of the Games Brilliant Effort!" Anurag Thakur wrote.

With a total of 337 points, India captured a silver medal in the women's trap team. China took home the gold medal with a total of 357 points, establishing a world record, Asian record and Asian Games record in this category of shooting. The bronze medal was won by Kazakhstan with 336 points. Now, India's medal tally at the Asian Games is a total of 41 medals, with 11 gold, 16 silver and 14 bronze medals.