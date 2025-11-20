Anti-Naxal operations: ITBP's Chhattisgarh unit gets best battalion award

UDHAMPUR: An ITBP battalion deployed in Chhattisgarh, which killed two senior Naxal commanders and initiated welfare schemes to engage with locals in line with the Centre's resolve to end Naxalism by March 2026, was adjudged the best anti-Maoist operations unit of the force on Thursday.

The 27th Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) battalion is based in the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district of Chhattisgarh, adjoining Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.

It was recognised for eliminating two senior Naxal commanders -- state zonal committee member Vijay Reddy and Rajnandgaon Kanker Border (RKB) division secretary Lokesh Salame -- during a fierce encounter that took place in August this year.

The battalion, over the last two years, also led operations that resulted in the killing of nine top Maoist leaders of the area, apart from arrests and surrenders of many cadres and over-ground workers.

ITBP Director General Praveen Kumar handed over the coveted trophy and citation to the outgoing commandant of the 27th battalion, Vivek Kumar Pandey, and the new Commander B P Badaya at a ceremonial event held here, officials said.

An official citation read out during the DG parade event said the battalion undertook "extraordinary" anti-Naxal operations and achieved "unprecedented" successes in Chhattisgarh.

The ITBP is holding its 64th Raising Day parade on November 22 here, and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar is expected to officiate the event as the chief guest, according to officials.

The force was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression, and it is primarily tasked with guarding the 3,488-km-long India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC), apart from undertaking other internal security duties, including operations against Maoists.

The best ITBP anti-Naxal operations trophy assumes significance this time as all central and state police forces are working in tandem to neutralise or get the surrender of the extremists to meet the March 2026 target. Chhattisgarh and its bordering areas remain the main thrust area in this context.

The Union government has asked the security forces to undertake the time-tested two-pronged approach to end the Naxal menace, which includes undertaking intelligence-based armed offensives and conducting welfare works for the locals and tribes inhabiting these areas.

The 27th battalion also undertook career counselling sessions to train the tribal youths from the Aundhi area, and at least 10 of them cleared the SSC and the Chhattisgarh Police constable exams.

The battalion also established a maiden veterinary field hospital apart from a hospital for the locals, benefitting about 6,000 villagers over the last two years, officials added.