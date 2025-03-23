Anti-delimitation: 14-party JAC likely to meet in Hyderabad next

CHENNAI: The next meeting of the 14-party Joint Action Committee is likely to be held at Hyderabad in Telangana.

The Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy proposed to host it in Hyderabad. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and DMK Parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi confirmed the suggestion.

However, BSR leader KT Rama Rao filed a caveat that it could be in Hyderabad or New Delhi and the venue is yet to be decided, leaving onlookers and other members of the JAC guessing on what was otherwise a day of agreement on almost all issues related to opposing population-based delimitation. JAC is expected to take final call on the next meet later on.