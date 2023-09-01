Another milestone: Modi on India's first indigenous 700 MWe nuclear plant

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the starting of operations at India's first indigenously developed 700-megawatt electric (MWe) nuclear power reactor at the Kakrapar Atomic Power Project (KAPP) in Gujarat on Thursday and called it "another milestone" in the country's progress.

Taking to social media platform, X, PM Modi said, "India achieves another milestone. The first largest indigenous 700 MWe Kakrapar Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3 in Gujarat starts operations at full capacity. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated the scientists and engineers involved in the project.



"India's power acquires a new dimension today as our largest indigenous 700 MWe Kakrapar Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3 in Gujarat starts operations at full capacity. It is a firm step towards attaining PM @narendramodi Ji's vision of self-sufficiency in power production. My heartfelt congratulations to the scientists and engineers involved in the project," Amit Shah wrote on X.