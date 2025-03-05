Another held in Kerala in question paper leak case

KOZHIKODE: One more person was arrested here on Wednesday by the Crime Branch wing of Kerala Police in connection with the leak of question papers for the Class 11 Christmas examinations last year.

With this the number of arrests in the case has risen to three, police said.

The latest person arrested in the case was a peon in a private unaided school here and is suspected to have leaked the question papers, portions of which appeared on a YouTube channel, a senior Crime Branch officer said.

The other two were teachers who taught on the YouTube channel and they were arrested in the first week of February.

The officer said that the Crime Branch was also planning to move against the owner of the YouTube channel who has filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Kerala High Court.

The High Court has granted interim protection from arrest to the YouTube channel owner and the Crime Branch has filed an application opposing grant of anticipatory bail to him, the officer said.

He also said that the YouTube channel owner has been questioned once already in connection with the case.