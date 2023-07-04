Begin typing your search...

Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani appears before ED in FEMA case

Further details on the case are not yet known.

ByANIANI|4 July 2023 8:11 AM GMT
MUMBAI: Tina Ambani, wife of industrialist Anil Ambani, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate's Mumbai office on Tuesday in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case.

On Monday, the statement of Anil Ambani was recorded in connection with the FEMA case. FEMA rules are to deal with an alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law.

Further details on the case are not yet known.

