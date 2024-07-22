Andhra: Warning issued at Dowleswaram Barrage amid heavy flood water inflow

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority managing director R Kurmanadh on Monday said the first level warning has been issued at Dowleswaram Barrage due to heavy flood water inflows to Godavari river.

Kurmanadh observed that flood water outflows amounted to 11.36 lakh cusecs at the barrage until now, following heavy rainfall over the past week.

"The second level warning could be issued by tonight. The situation is being continuously monitored from APSDMA's state control room," he said in a press release.

The senior IAS officer advised people to contact control room toll free numbers 1070, 112 and 18004250101 in case of an emergency.

Further, he advised people living in the riparian stretches of Godavari river to stay alert.