Andhra: US-based devotee donates Rs 9 crore to TTD

TIRUPATI: A US-based devotee donated Rs 9 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Wednesday, temple body chairman B R Naidu said.

M Ramalinga Raju donated the amount for the renovation of the PAC-1, PAC-2 and PAC-3 buildings.

"Another great donation to TTD. M Ramalinga Raju donated Rs 9 crore for the renovation of PAC-1, 2 and 3 buildings," Naidu said in a post on 'X', adding that Raju had earlier donated Rs 16 crore in 2012.

Extending congratulations on behalf of TTD for the contribution towards improving facilities for devotees, Naidu said he wished for the deity's blessings on Raju.

The TTD chairman said he hoped to see similar contributions from Raju in the future.

TTD is the custodian of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, considered the richest Hindu shrine in the world.