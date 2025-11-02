Andhra: Three students drown in Bay of Bengal

NELLORE: Three intermediate students drowned in Bay of Bengal here on Sunday, said a police official.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1.30 pm when the students ventured into the sea despite being warned by local and marine police personnel.

"Three boys who went swimming in the Bay of Bengal near Nellore drowned today. Their bodies were later retrieved and brought ashore," the official told PTI.

The deceased were studying in a junior college.

Police along with a marine team from Krishnapatnam Port rushed to the spot and brought the bodies to shore after receiving information.

Meanwhile, the police are in the process of registering a case.