Begin typing your search...

Andhra Pradesh HC judge recuses from hearing Naidu's bail plea

When the petition came up for hearing before the vacation bench, the judge recused himself saying "not before me".

ByIANSIANS|27 Oct 2023 9:10 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh HC judge recuses from hearing Naidus bail plea
X

N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo/PTI)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh High Court judge Justice Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa on Friday recused himself from hearing the interim bail petition of former CM N Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam.

When the petition came up for hearing before the vacation bench, the judge recused himself saying "not before me".

Chief Justice Diraj Singh Thakur will decide which bench will hear the petition.

Naidu's counsels had, on Thursday, filed a house motion petition urging the court to urgently hear the bail petition as he was to undergo a cataract surgery to his right eye.

Vijayawada ACB Vijayawada had dismissed his bail petition on October 9.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo had challenged the order in the High Court.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) had arrested Naidu on September 9 in the Skill Development scam which allegedly took place when he was the chief minister.

He remained in judicial custody and is currently lodged in Rajahmundry Central Jail.

Venkata Jyothirmai PratapaAndhra Pradesh High CourtN Chandrababu NaiduChandrababu NaiduChandrababu Naidu bailChandrababu Naidu bail pleaChandrababu Naidu caseChandrababu Naidu arrestChandrababu Naidu arrestedSkill Development Corporation scamSkill Development Corporation scam caseSkill Development Corporation
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X