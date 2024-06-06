Andhra Pradesh: Chief Electoral Officer holds meet with Governor Nazeer

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena along with officials of the Election Commission of India and Additional CEOs met the Governor of Andhra Pradesh Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. The officials submitted a report to the Election Commission of India with the list of elected members in the general election to the Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh 2024.

Earlier on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer dissolved the 15th State Legislative Assembly with effect from Wednesday following the declaration of the results of elections on June 4.

The Governor accepted the cabinet's advice and signed the order to dissolve the 15th state assembly, paving the way for the formation of the 16th Assembly in Andhra Pradesh.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (2) (b) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, S Abdul Nazeer, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, on the advice of the Council of Minister, hereby dissolve the Fifteenth Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly with effect from the date of this notification," a notification issued by the state legislature secretariat said on Wednesday.

Following the YSR Congress's defeat in the assembly polls, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday tendered his resignation to Governor S Abdul Nazeer. The governor accepted CM Reddy's resignation and asked him to continue as caretaker Chief Minister until the new government assumes office. N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) registered a landslide victory in the southern state by winning 135 out of the total 175 seats in the Andhra assembly, retaining dominance.

Its allies, the Janasena Party led by Pawan Kalyan and the BJP, won 21 and eight seats, respectively. The ruling YSRCP was confined to 11 seats in the state.