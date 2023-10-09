Andhra HC rejects anticipatory bail petitions of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in three other cases

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in three corruption cases.

"Andhra Pradesh High Court has dismissed the TDP chief and former CM Chandrababu Naidu's bail petitions in Inner Ring Road, Fiber Net and Angallu 307 cases," Advocate Krishna Murthy said.

Earlier the Vijayawada Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) court has reserved its judgement on the bail petition of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

The ACB court on Thursday extended the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief's remand in the alleged multi-crore skill development scam case till October 19.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) last month in connection with the alleged multi-crore skill development scam case, leading to political turmoil in the state with several TDP leaders alleging that the arrest was nothing but a political "witch-hunt" and that Naidu was held on the basis of false allegations.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department chief N Sanjay said that Chandrababu Naidu was the prime conspirator in the AP Skill development scam adding that Naidu in his capacity had orchestrated the whole idea of corruption during his tenure as Chief Minister.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday also gave no interim relief to Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case.

The court will now hear Naidu's plea on October 9. Meanwhile on Saturday Chandrababu Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvaneswari and several Telugu Desam Party leaders staged a protest against the arrest of the TDP supremo switching off lights in the party's temporary camp office and lighting the earthen lamps.