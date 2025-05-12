Andhra Deputy CM announces property tax exemption for defence personnel in villages

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has announced a property tax exemption for homes owned by Indian Defence personnel within gram panchayat limits in the state, as a gesture of honour and gratitude.

In a post on X on Sunday night, Kalyan said the exemption which was earlier limited to retired soldiers or those posted at borders, will now cover all active personnel, irrespective of deployment location across the country.

“This decision honours the courage of Army, Navy, Air Force, CRPF, and paramilitary forces. Their service to the nation is priceless,” he said.

Kalyan, who also holds among others the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development portfolio, further said that a property in which the personnel or their spouse resides or jointly owns will be eligible for tax exemption.

The decision was made following recommendation of the Director of Sainik Welfare, reflecting Andhra’s deep respect and gratitude for the nation’s uniformed defenders.