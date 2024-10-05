Begin typing your search...

    Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu inaugurates centralised kitchen in Tirumala

    Naidu stayed here on Friday night and offered “Pattu Vastralu” (silk robes) on behalf of the state government to Lord Venkateswara on the first day of the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams.

    ByPTIPTI|5 Oct 2024 5:04 AM GMT
    Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu inaugurates centralised kitchen in Tirumala
    X

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu presents silk cloth(PTI)

    TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday inaugurated the Vakulaamatha centralised kitchen established by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Tirumala hills.

    Naidu stayed here on Friday night and offered “Pattu Vastralu” (silk robes) on behalf of the state government to Lord Venkateswara on the first day of the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams.

    The CM also launched Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams calendar and diary for 2025.

    TirupatiTirumala TempleChandrababu Naidu
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick