Andaman and Nicobar govt to study ecological impact as tourist inflow rises, plan new islands

NEW DELHI: The Andaman and Nicobar government is analysing the impact of opening new islands and the rising influx of tourists in the archipelago to ensure the preservation of the ecosystem while ensuring more islands are opened in a graded manner, officials said.

The island Union Territory known for its pristine beaches and mangrove kayaking tours, has witnessed a significant jump in domestic tourism since pre-COVID years.

"We had a very successful tourist season last year. We were able to overcome the effects of COVID-19, and last year, on an island with a population of 4 lakh, we welcomed 7.2 lakh visitors. This year, we are experiencing substantial growth as well. We have already recorded 6 lakh visitors by September, and our peak season is during October and November," Jyoti Kumari, Tourism Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, told PTI.

When asked about the ecological concerns associated with the rising number of tourists, she said, "As an island, we have a carrying capacity. Our advantage is that access is limited to flights, which naturally restricts the number of visitors. That said, the impact on frequently visited islands is minimal. We are opening new islands and exploring different niche segments."

The tourism secretary explained that the government recently opened North Sink Island and will continue to open more islands in a graded manner.

"We are proceeding carefully to gauge the response and see how visitors are adapting. We are also opening more areas; the forest department has opened Jolly Buoy and Red Skin Islands, which have a carrying capacity of 200 people. We are ensuring that this limit is maintained."

"This is how we are preserving and promoting the ecosystem. Recently, 21 islands have been opened, and we continue to monitor the impact. Once these islands are fully utilised, we will consider further openings," she added.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands provide an idyllic blend of palm-fringed beaches, white sand stretches extending for miles, unperturbed serenity and crystal-clear turquoise waters that epitomise a tropical paradise.

Discussing plans to diversify the tourism experience in the Andamans, Kumari highlighted a focus on birdwatching and astro-tourism.

"We have a huge number of people coming for bird watching because the Andaman features 32 varieties of endemic birds. So, a lot of bird watchers come to increase their count in a single day. We are also looking at astro-tourism because Andaman has one of the best night skies. Visitors can see both northern and southern constellations.

"There are vantage points that provide 360-degree views of the sky, allowing observation in all directions. The area has zero industrial pollution, which enhances our efforts in promoting astro-tourism. Fishing is also a popular activity among both domestic and international tourists, and we are working to promote that, along with our renowned water sports," she explained.

The Union Territory recently launched an astro-tourism policy. "Under this policy, we are registering and training guides besides implementing open sky certification for them. Additionally, we are training local youth and manpower for this initiative. We are designating locations that can be protected from light pollution as potential astro-tourism spots," Kumari said.

"Tourists can also register with us, although this is optional. Once they register on our portal, they will receive extensive information about upcoming astronomical events, allowing them to plan their visits accordingly," she added.