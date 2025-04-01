Amit Shah's J-K visit not linked to anti-militancy operation in Kathua, says CM Abdullah

SRINAGAR: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir was not linked to the anti-militancy operation in Kathua.

The programme was finalised before the operation, he added.

"Do not link the Union minister's visit to the Kathua (operation). His programme was finalised before the Kathua encounter. It is a coincidence that his visit comes around the time of the Kathua operation," the chief minister told reporters after launching a free bus service for women at SKICC.

Shah may visit Jammu and Kashmir on April 7-8 to review the security situation and counter-insurgency operations in the Union Territory, sources had said on Monday.

The home minister's visit does not have a security agenda only, Abdullah said.

"While the security (situation) will be reviewed, he (Shah) has planned a public meeting in Jammu as well … Then, in Srinagar, he (Shah) will review the development work and inaugurate some projects," he added.

A combing operation is underway in the Kathua district of Jammu to track down three terrorists who escaped after a brief encounter with security forces late on Monday.

The joint operation of the Special Operations Group (SOG), army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), entered its tenth day on Tuesday.

On March 27, two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the district's Saniyal area in which four police personnel also lost their lives.

The terrorists were believed to be from a group that had its first face-off with the security forces in the Nursery area near the International Border on March 23. All of the terrorists had managed to escape.

Four days later, security forces engaged them in an encounter in a forest area of the Saniyal belt and eliminated two terrorists. The rest managed to flee.

During this exchange of fire, four policemen were also killed and three injured.

With the terrorists changing their locations in the jungle, the security forces have launched a multi-agency operation to track them down.

Meanwhile, Abdullah was asked if Shah's visit was a sign of an improved relationship between the Union Territory government and the Centre.

In reply, the chief minister said this was not the first time that the home minister was visiting Jammu and Kashmir.

"He (Shah) has come here before and he will continue to come. When I was the chief minister of the (erstwhile) state, home ministers used to come here then as well. P Chidambaram and (Sushil Kumar) Shinde also came, so it is not a big deal," he said.

"These visits should continue, our talks with him (Shah) are on. He has tried to help Jammu and Kashmir in the last few months. Last year, we asked for some more money and we got that money. This time also, we are hoping that the Centre will provide whatever help Jammu and Kashmir needs," Abdullah said.

In response to a question about the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, he said MPs from his National Conference party would strongly oppose it.

"I have said this before that it will be difficult for people like us to accept this Bill. From this Bill, it seems that only one religion is being targeted. I have also said that every religion has its institutions and every religion has a charitable wing, and for us it is the Waqf," he said.

Abdullah, the National Conference vice-president, further said, "Targeting Waqf like this is very unfortunate because it seems that action is being taken only against our charitable process. It would be better if it does not happen. Now, it is up to Parliament. We cannot support this Bill. Our MPs will strongly oppose it."

The National Conference has two MPs in the Lok Sabha from Jammu and Kashmir.