Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi on Friday, under the 'Meri Mati-Mera Desh' campaign. He will launch it at 2 pm today at Rang Bhawan (Akashvani Bhawan).

The campaign was announced by PM Modi, to celebrate the “achievements of the nation and its brave hearts.” In his address at Mann ki Baat on August 2, PM Modi informed, 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign will be launched to honour our martyred braveheart men and women.”

"Under this, many programs will be organized across the country in the memory of our immortal martyrs. In the memory of these luminaries, special inscriptions will also be installed in lakhs of village panchayats of the country. Under this campaign, 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' will also be organized across the country."

He further said, "This 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' carrying soil in 7500 urns from every corner of the country will reach Delhi, the capital of the country. This journey will also carry with it saplings from different parts of the country. 'Amrit Vatika' will be built near the National War Memorial by fusing the soil and saplings that would arrive in 7500 urns.

This 'Amrit Vatika' will also become a grand symbol of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'." On Wednesday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, launched the Amrit Kalash Yatra under 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' at Dhenkanal, Odisha.

He also visited the birthplace of freedom fighter Sarangadhar Das. After visiting the place of freedom fighter Sarangdhar Das in Odisha, Pradhan said, "Odisha is the land of martyrs, we have launched this program in remembrance of all of them...We have collected soil from this land and it will reach the hands of PM Narendra Modi in Delhi."