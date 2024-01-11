Amit Shah to attend Vibrant Gujarat Summit tomorrow

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Friday address the concluding session of the 10th edition of the three-day Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, officials said. Shah is scheduled, tomorrow afternoon, to attend the event, which epitomises the Gujarat government's commitment to development and socio-economic growth as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the summit with the theme 'Gateway to the Future' at Mahatma Mandir in Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar on January 10. The 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 Gujarat is well-positioned to contribute and accelerate the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat till 2047.

The event marks a significant rebound for Gujarat, as the 2021 edition was cancelled due to pandemic restrictions.

A total of 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations are participating in the Summit, with attendance from prominent group of world leaders, including Presidents, Prime Ministers, and CEOs of multinational companies from many countries.

The 2015 summit saw 21,304 MoUs, and 2017 had 24,774 deals, with approximately 70 per cent materializing. Officials are optimistic that 90 per cent of this year's MoUs will be realized.