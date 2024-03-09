Amit Shah to address public meeting in Bihar's Paliganj today

PATNA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address a public meeting with people belonging to Other Backward Caste (OBC) and Economically Backward Class (EBC) at Paliganj near Patna in Patliputra Lok Sabha Constituency on Saturday ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 election.

Amit Shah's Bihar visit today is his first after the formation of the new government in January 2024 with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Shah's public meeting in Paliganj near Patna will motivate BJP in five Lok Sabha seats including Patliputra, Arrah, Patna Sahib, Jahanabad and Hajipur.

The public meeting of the Home Minister is organised by Bihar BJP OBC Morcha and all preparations have been completed by the party workers for the grand success of the meeting. Bihar BJP OBC Morcha General Secretary Sanjeev Kumar Chaurasia told ANI, "We are fully prepared to greet the Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah Ji. Thousands of people will be present in Paliganj to listen to the Home Minister. Amit Shah ji is a source of inspiration for all of us. Under his guidance, the party is continuously moving ahead."

"It is a matter of pride for all of us that the Home Minister will guide us today before the Lok Sabha election and we are very much sure that NDA will win all 40 seats in Bihar to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra for a third term", he added Mukesh Kumar Patel also General secretary of Bihar BJP OBC Morcha said, "The OBCs of Bihar realise that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done much welfare work for the backward society. This has never been done by any previous government in the history of independent India hence we would like to congratulate Home Minister Amit Shah. We will seek guidance from him to ensure a big victory for the party in the Lok Sabha elections."

During one day Bihar visit, Amit Shar will unveil the statue of veteran BJP Leader Kailashpati Mishra at ICAR Building premises, Jagdev Path, Patna. Earlier on Friday Amit Shah held a late-night meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting took place at Shah's residence here in the national capital. At around 12:45 am, Maharashtra CM Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar were seen leaving Shah's residence after the meeting. The meeting on seat-sharing within the Mahayuti Alliance in Maharashtra began at around 7:00 pm.

The Mahayuti Alliance includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party-Ajit Pawar faction. BJP National President JP Nadda along with the party's state president Praful Patel were also present in the meeting.

Deliberation on the seat-sharing formula within the alliance in Maharashtra was made, sources said.