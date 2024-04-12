Amit Shah slams Congress chief Kharge over remarks on Article 370

MORADABAD: Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his recent remarks on the abrogation of Article 370.

Speaking at a rally in Moradabad, HM Shah said: "Mallikarjun Kharge asks what people of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have to do with Kashmir. I want to tell them (the Congress) that every child of Moradabad is ready to give his life for Kashmir. For 70 years, Congress has nurtured Article 370 like its child."

The Union Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kashmir has been united with India forever.

Speaking at the rally, HM Shah said that the BJP flag will fly on all seats of Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections. The state has 80 Lok Sabha seats.

HM Shah also said that law and order was weak in the previous governments. He said that smugglers and goons had earlier ruled Uttar Pradesh.

"Everyone defeated the Samajwadi Party together. Today, during Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's rule, mafia and gangsters are migrating. After this, the development started here," HM Shah said.

He said that there was a time when Hindus were migrating from Uttar Pradesh. He also gave the example of Kairana. "Today, goons are migrating instead of Hindus. Yogi Adityanath has worked to improve the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh within seven years. Today, there is a rule of law in Uttar Pradesh. The mafia rule has ended," the senior BJP leader added.

HM Shah also said that airports are being built all over Uttar Pradesh.

"Expressways and six-lane roads are being constructed in Uttar Pradesh. The government is working to provide electricity to 80 lakh villagers. PM Modi-led government has done the work of providing free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to more than three crore poor people.

"Besides, 2 crore toilets were built in 10 years and 14 crore people have been availing the benefits," HM Shah added.

The Home Minister also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided houses to more than 4 crore people and gas cylinders have been given to 14 crore people.