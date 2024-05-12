Amit Shah questions Gandhis' absence from Raebareli in five years

RAEBARLEI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, posed five questions to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for claiming that Raebareli is her family.

Addressing a rally here, Shah asked, “How many times in the past five years has Sonia Gandhi visited Raebareli? If she could not come, how many times did Rahul or Priyanka visit their family here?”

He further said, “The NTPC boiler burst and many people died but no one from the Gandhi family came here. There was a train accident in Bachhrawan but none of them came. People died when a boat capsized and then women were electrocuted. Five girls also died by drowning -- where were the Gandhis during these incidents? Dinesh Pratap Singh (BJP candidate) visited all the affected families.”

The minister further said that if people elect the BJP in Raebareli, he will make sure that the district becomes number one in Uttar Pradesh.

Continuing further, Shah said that Sonia Gandhi had spent 70 per cent of her MP fund on the vote bank.

He also alleged that Congress was making false promises to the people regarding Rs 1 lakh to every woman.