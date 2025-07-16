Amit Shah hails cabinet decisions on agri scheme, enhancement of NTPC's investment limit

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinet's approval of a new scheme for the agricultural sector and the decision to enhance the investment limit of state-owned NTPC and NLCIL saying these will make farming profitable, farmers self-reliant and villages prosperous besides boosting the country's energy sector.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

"Today is a very significant day for the country's agricultural sector. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the Union Cabinet has today approved the 'Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana'," Shah wrote on X.

He said under this scheme, 100 agri-districts will be selected across the country, where 36 schemes of 11 ministries will be coordinated to promote scientific and modern agriculture.

He said this step will make farming profitable, farmers self-reliant, and villages prosperous and expressed gratitude to PM Modi for this step towards farmer welfare.

The Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana was approved by the Cabinet with an annual outlay of Rs 24,000 crore for six years to cover 100 districts, benefiting about 1.7 crore farmers. The scheme will be implemented through the convergence of 36 existing schemes across 11 departments.

In another post on X in Hindi, Shah thanked the prime minister for boosting India's renewable energy sector through two significant decisions at the Union Cabinet.

He said increasing the investment limits of NTPC and its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) in the sector to Rs 20,000 crore will speed up the journey towards achieving the goal of producing 60 GW of green energy by 2032.

"The special exemption provided to NLC India Limited (NLCIL) will enable it to invest Rs 7,000 crore in green energy, standing out as our firm commitment to creating a greener Bharat and a healthier planet," he said.

NTPC was allowed by the cabinet to invest up to Rs 20,000 crore for renewable energy capacity addition to achieve 60 GW capacity by 2032.

It also allowed NLC India to invest Rs 7,000 crore in its subsidiary NLC India Renewables Limited (NIRL) to enhance renewable energy capacity in the country.