Amit Shah greets technocrats, engineers on Engineers' Day

Paying obeisance to Sir M Visvesvaraya, the home minister said he had powered the country's civilisation with his inimitable engineering genius, designing and shaping a vast range of structures.

ByPTIPTI|15 Sep 2023 8:38 AM GMT
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted technocrats and engineers on the occasion of Engineers' Day on Friday, saying they have played a pivotal role in nation-building by contributing to every sector of the economy.

Shah also paid obeisance to legendary engineer Sir M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. Engineers' Day is celebrated to mark the occasion.

"Greetings to all technocrats on Engineer's Day. Engineers have played a pivotal role in nation-building by contributing to every sector of the economy. In recent times their role in shaping the technological revolution has elevated India's prestige on the global stage. May this day inspire them further to contribute to the fulfilment of our nation's dreams," he wrote on X.

Sir M Visvesvaraya's contributions will continue to inspire dreams in the minds of the new generations, he added

