Amit Shah expresses gratitude to PM Modi for conferring Bharat Ratna to former PM PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conferring Bharat Ratna to former PM PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Union Home Minister said the Bharat Ratna is a tribute to Narasimha Rao, who shaped the history of the nation with an iconoclastic vision, intellect, and statesmanship.

"Bharat Ratna to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Garu is a befitting tribute to the legendary statesman who shaped the history of our nation with an iconoclastic vision, intellect, and statesmanship. The contributions of PV Narasimha Rao Ji in navigating our economy safely through one of the most turbulent times to an era of inclusive progress will always be remembered. As we celebrate the versatile leadership of PV Narasimha Rao Ji, I also express my heartfelt gratitude to PM Narendra Modi Ji for the decision to honour the political and intellectual giant with the most prestigious award," Shah wrote on X.

In another post, the Home Minister hailed the contribution of Chaudhary Charan Singh and said that the latter remained dedicated to preserving democratic values throughout his life and he fought the Emergency boldly.

"Extremely happy with the announcement of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh being honoured with 'Bharat Ratna'. Chaudhary Saheb, who was dedicated to farmers throughout his life, did many works for the welfare of farmers. Chaudhary Saheb remained dedicated to preserving democratic values throughout his life and he fought the Emergency boldly. Through his decisions, he told the entire country that a farmer's son can take policy decisions ranging from the country's livelihood. I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for honouring crores of farmers and hardworking people of the country through the honour of Chaudhary Saheb," Shah posted on X.

Former Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh and MS Swaminathan will be given the Bharat Ratna, PM Modi announced on Friday.

Taking to X, PM Modi said that as a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao served India extensively in various capacities.

"Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister, and as a Member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly for many years. His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country's prosperity and growth," the PM said.

Remembering Chaudhary Charan Singh, PM Modi said "It is the good fortune of our government that former Prime Minister of the country Chaudhary Charan Singh is being honoured with Bharat Ratna. This honour is dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country. He had dedicated his entire life to the rights and welfare of farmers. Be it the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or the Home Minister of the country, even as an MLA, he always gave impetus to nation-building. He also stood firm against the Emergency. His dedication to our farmer brothers and sisters and his commitment to democracy during the Emergency are inspiring to the entire nation."