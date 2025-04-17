Amit Shah attends CRPF Raising Day celebration in MP

NEEMUCH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inspected the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) Raising Day parade in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district.

Before attending the ceremonial parade, Shah paid tributes to fallen heroes of the CRPF.

The event is part of the 86th Raising Day celebrations of the CRPF, an official release said.

The CRPF Day is celebrated every year on March 19 as it was on this day in 1950 that the flag was presented to the force by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

This year the parade is being held on April 17 as part of extended celebrations, it said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also attended the event here, an official said.

It was in Neemuch on July 27, 1939, that the 'Crown Representative Police' was established during the British rule, which was renamed as Central Reserve Police Force by Home Minister Patel on December 28, 1949.

The CRPF has played a strong role in many fronts, ranging from the integration of princely states to internal security, counter-insurgency-terrorism operations, international peace-keeping, VIP security and disaster management.