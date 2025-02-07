Ambedkar remarks row: Hearing in case against Amit Shah postponed to Feb 19 due to lawyers' strike

SULTANPUR: The hearing on a complaint filed in a court here against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his alleged objectionable remarks on B R Ambedkar could not be held on Friday due to a lawyers' strike.

The court posted the matter for hearing on February 19.

Advocate Jai Prakash, representing complainant Ram Khelawan, said the second witness in the case was supposed to testify in the court on Friday but the hearing was postponed due to the lawyers' strike.

Shah made the alleged objectionable remarks in the Rajya Sabha on December 17, 2024.

On January 23, witness Suman Devi recorded her statement in the case before Special MP-MLA Court Judge Shubham Verma.

Khelawan has said in his petition that Shah made the remarks about a person who is regarded as god by millions of poor and his statements deeply hurt their sentiments, including his own.

Replying to the debate on the 75th anniversary of the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha, Shah criticised the Congress for repeatedly taking Ambedkar's name and said that if they took God's name so many times they could have earned a place in heaven.