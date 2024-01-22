AYODHYA: Amazing, unforgettable, supernatural moment": Yogi Adityanath greets people on reaching Shri Ram Janambhoomi Mandir









"All the guest dignitaries who are coming to witness the auspicious occasion of Pran Pratishtha of the new idol of Shri Ramlala are heartily welcomed and congratulated in Shri Ayodhya Dham, the place of manifestation of Lord Shri Ram, the best among the Saptapuris. Jai Siya Ram!" Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X.

Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also arrived at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.









Welcoming RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath posted, "Jai Shri Ram! In the Pran Prastishta program of the new idol of Shri Ramlala in Shri Ayodhya Dham, the beloved city of Lord Shri Ram @RSSorg. Hearty welcome and congratulations to Honorable Sarsanghchalak of Respected Mohan Bhagwat Ji!"

The Chief Minister also welcomed all saints and religious leaders coming from all over the country.

Hearty welcome and greetings to the revered saints and religious leaders coming from all over the country and the world for the consecration ceremony of the new idol of Shri Ramlala in the Prabhu Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple located in Shri Ayodhya Dham. Your dignified presence in Shri Ayodhya Dham will further strengthen our commitment towards 'Ramrajya'," further posted CM Yogi Aditynath. Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the wait of countless Ram devotees is going to be fulfilled.

"Amazing, unforgettable, supernatural moment! Today, in the dignified presence of the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the ritual of consecration of the new idol of Lord Shri Ramlala is going to be completed in Shri Ayodhya Dham, the holy birthplace of the adorable Lord Shri Ram.

Today, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the wait of countless Ram devotees is going to be fulfilled. The entire country has become 'Rammay' by drowning in the ocean of faith and devotion. Jai Shri Ram!" CM Yogi posted on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also remembered his gurus Mahant Digvijaynath Maharaj and Mahant Avedyanath Maharaj on this day. "The struggle of generations and the resolve of centuries have been completed with the consecration of the new idol of Lord Shri Ramlala taking place today at Shri Ram's birthplace in Shri Ayodhya Dham. On this occasion, there is an emotional tribute to Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj and Mahant Avedyanath Ji Maharaj. Jai Jai Shri Ram!" said CM Yogi Aditynath.

Earlier, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das on Monday said that with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Ram Rajya will begin and all the inequalities will be over. "From today, Ram Rajya will begin with Pran Pratishtha. All the inequalities will be over. Everyone will behave with love.

From Ayodhya, the change that will come to the entire country and it will be very beautiful. And everyone will live in harmony. We will live with goodwill. Lord Ram's blessing will fall on everyone," said Acharya Satyendra Das.

"...Everything is happening very well. What Ram Bhakts wanted, is getting fulfilled today...As soon as Ram Lalla is seated...all difficulties will end..." added the priest. The 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla is scheduled for Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, which falls today, January 22. The day will start with a morning puja followed by the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra', which is expected to start around 12.30 pm and end at 1 pm.

The ceremony will witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other dignitaries. Army helicopters will shower flowers on Ayodhya and 30 artists will play different Indian musical instruments at the temple premises at the time of Aarti at Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Pran Pratishtha day, according to Temple Authorities.

Temple authorities also say that all the guests will be given bells which they will be ringing during the Aarti.

The 30 musicians who will be performing will be playing their instruments in unison at some point in time, sources added.

The historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country. People from all walks of life including representatives of various tribal communities will also attend the ceremony. Prime Minister will address this distinguished gathering on the occasion.

After the completion of the Pran Pratishtha programme in the Garbha-Griha, all the witnesses will have darshan respectively.

The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

The main entrance to the Mandir is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the Mandir - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap. Near the Mandir is a historic Well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu.