Allahabad HC reverses acquittal of two accused after 43 years

GORAKHPUR: The Allahabad High Court (HC) has overturned the acquittal of two murder suspects by a trial court in Gorakhpur, 43 years ago and sentenced both to life term.

In response to a government appeal, Justice Rajiv Gupta and Justice Shiv Shanker Prasad reversed the acquittal of Pyare Singh and Chhotku, convicting them under Section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections.

The court directed the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Gorakhpur to ensure the arrest of both accused and their transfer to jail to serve their sentences.

The case dates back to September 22, 1978, when a person named Ganga was killed, leading to an FIR against seven people in Gorakhpur the following day.

The High Court heard the plea and noted in its verdict, "After considering the facts and circumstances of the case and examining the findings recorded by the trial court in the acquittal of accused Pyare Singh and Chhotku, we are of the view that the trial court has not examined the evidence led by the prosecution in the right perspective. The prosecution has fully established the guilt of the accused on the basis of evidence led at the stage of trial. The acquittal of the accused Pyare Singh and Chhotku is consequently reversed."