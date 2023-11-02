"All MPs of country should stand against Mahuaji's corruption": Nishikant Dubey

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday asked all the members of the Parliament of the country to stand against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra over her alleged 'cash for query' scandal.

In a post on X, Dubey who wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging that Moitra took bribes from Dubai-based businessman Hiranandani to raise questions in Parliament claimed that questions were asked 47 times in the Parliament from businessman Hiranandani through mail id.

"According to the news of Mahua ji (accused MP) going on in the media, questions were asked 47 times from Hiranandani through mail id. If this news is true, then all the MPs of the country should stand against Mahuaji's corruption. Hiranandani asked questions in the Lok Sabha for Hiranandani. Are we MPs for the selfish interests of the capitalists?" Dubey said.

Mahua Moitra is facing 'cash for query' allegations by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey, who alleged that Moitra had allegedly taken bribes from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani to raise questions in Parliament to target the Adani Group.

Dubey also wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, titled "Re-emergence of nasty 'Cash for Query' in Parliament", seeking a probe into the matter. He also claimed that Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai had provided him with proof of alleged bribes.

The BJP MP and the complainant Dehadrai had appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on October 26 to provide oral evidence.

The Committee, hearing the matter, also asked Moitra to appear on October 31. Later, she requested a hearing date after November 5 citing pre-scheduled programmes but was denied an extension beyond November 2.

Meanwhile, Moitra has written to the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee that she will appear before it for the hearing on November 2-- the summoned date-- and has asked for permission to cross-examine the alleged 'bribe giver' Darshan Hiranandani and the complainant, Advocate Jai Dehadrai.

The TMC Lok Sabha MP on Wednesday made public her letter to the Ethics Committee Chairman and BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar. Posting the two-page letter on her X handle, Moitra said, "Since the Since Ethics Committee deemed it fit to release my summons to the media I think it is important I too release my letter to the Committee before my "hearing" tomorrow."

In her letter, Moitra alleged that Advocate Dehadrai had provided no documentary evidence to back his allegations in either his written complaint and neither could he provide evidence in his oral hearing.

"In keeping with the principles of natural justice I wish to exercise my right to cross-examine Dehadrai," she wrote in her letter to the Committee.

"In light of the seriousness of the allegations, it is imperative that the alleged 'bribe-giver' Darshan Hiranandani, who has given a 'Suo-Motu' affidavit to the Committee with scant details and no documentary evidence whatsoever, be called to depose before the Committee and provide the said evidence in the form of a documented itemised inventory with amounts, date etc" she further wrote.

"I wish to place on record that in keeping with the principles of natural Justice I wish to exercise my right to cross-examine Hiranandani," she added. Moitra had asked the Committee to answer in writing and place on record their decision to either allow or disallow such cross-examination.