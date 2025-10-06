Alappuzha native wins Rs 25 crore Thiruvonam Bumper lottery

ALAPPUZHA: Sarath Nair, a resident of Thaikattussery, has won the Rs 25 crore first prize in the Thiruvonam Bumper lottery.

Nair submitted the winning ticket at the SBI Thuravoor Branch on Monday. The ticket, numbered ‘TH 577825', was purchased from a lottery retail outlet owned by agent Latheesh.

“I could not believe that the winning ticket was with me when the results were announced on October 3. Later, I went home and re-checked the lottery to be sure,” Nair said.

He added that he rarely buys lottery tickets. “This is the first time I purchased a bumper ticket. I seldom buy smaller lottery tickets,” he said.

Asked about his plans after winning Rs 25 crore, Nair said, “I haven't planned anything yet. I have a few debts to clear and will discuss further with my family.”

On whether he will continue working at the paint shop, he said, “I have been working there for the past 12 years, and I will continue my job.”

The Thiruvonam Bumper carries the highest first prize among all lotteries conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.