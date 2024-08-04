Akhilesh urges court to provide security to Ayodhya rape survivor

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday urged the court to order protection for the Ayodhya rape survivor considering the "sensitivity" of the case.

He also said people trying to "politicise" the case must not be allowed to succeed.

"The government should make the best possible medical arrangements for the rape survivor. It is the government's responsibility to protect the girl's life," Yadav said in a post on X.

"It is a humble request to the honourable court to take suo motu cognisance of the situation and ensure all possible security to the girl under its supervision, considering the sensitivity and seriousness of the situation. The motive of ill-intentioned people to politicise such incidents should never succeed," he added.

Reacting to his post, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said Yadav is worried about the Muslim vote bank and that that's why he asked for a DNA test of the two accused, both Muslims.

Yadav had on Saturday sparked a controversy with his demand for a DNA test of the two men accused of raping a 12-year-old girl who became pregnant.

Maurya on X said, "In the case of the daughter of Nishad community, Congress' pawn Mr. @yadavakhilesh, first forgot PDA and talked about DNA (test), now don't mislead by talking about the court. You are worried about your vote bank getting angry."

He added, "The people of the state expect that the guilty should be punished and the victim should get justice. The government will fulfil its responsibility."

Earlier, while BSP chief Mayawati asked how many accused were subjected to DNA tests under the SP rule in such cases, the BJP alleged that Yadav had given a "clean chit" to Moid Khan, one of the accused, who is linked to the Samajwadi Party.

"Without a DNA test in the Bhadarsa case of Ayodhya, BJP's allegation will be considered biased," Yadav had earlier said. Other SP leaders have also demanded a NARCO test in the case.

In the wake of his remark, the BJP accused the SP of defending a "paedophile" and showing its "boys will be boys" mentality.

Earlier in his statement, Yadav had alleged that the BJP was rattled after its defeat in Lok Sabha elections, especially in Ayodhya.

The SP chief also demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government should immediately provide assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the victim's family.

Police on July 30 arrested Moid Khan, who runs a bakery in Bhadarsa Nagar of Ayodhya district, and his employee Raju Khan, in connection with the minor's rape.

According to police, Moid Khan and Raju Khan had raped the girl two months ago and also recorded the act. The incident came to light after the girl was found to be pregnant in a medical checkup.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has alleged that Khan is a member of the Samajwadi Party and is part of the team of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad.

"This is a case of Ayodhya. Moid Khan is from SP and is a member of the Ayodhya MP's team. He has been found involved in the rape of a 12-year-old girl. The Samajwadi Party has not taken any action against him," Adityanath had said in the UP Assembly on Thursday.

The CM had met the girl's family last week.

The Ayodhya district administration demolished Khan's bakery on Saturday. Ayodhya's District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh had then told PTI that the bakery was illegally built over a pond.