Akal Takht Jathedar meets head of Ayyavazhi in Tamil Nadu's Swamithope

AMRITSAR: The officiating Jathedar of the Akal Takht, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, visited the headquarters of the Ayyavazhi community in Tamil Nadu's Swamithope to express solidarity with the community residing in the southern part of the country and to gain knowledge and understanding about them.

He met Ayyavazhi head Bala Prajapathi Adikalar on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the secretariat of the Akal Takht, Bala Prajapathi honoured Gargaj with a traditional local garland.

The jathedar also toured the Ayyavazhi Ashram and visited the original house of Ayya Vaikundar, the founder of Ayyavazhi. He also viewed ancient palm-leaf manuscripts written in Tamil preserved there. Gargaj visited the community well and drank its water.

Gargaj said he noted several important aspects of this community.

Bala Prajapathi belongs to the sixth generation of ancestors who raised their voice against casteism, untouchability, discrimination, and neglect.

The jathedar further noted that he saw a well where all members of the community, regardless of their background, bath without discrimination.

He said the community was denied the right to build raised platforms or windows in their homes, adding the community was suppressed to such an extent that orders even prohibited them from being seen by others.

Gargaj further said the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, had raised his voice against untouchability, neglect, and caste-based discrimination nearly five centuries ago.

"The Sikh Gurus recorded the condition of society during their times in their sacred verses. The Gurus uplifted the so-called lower classes and gave them 'Sardari' (dignity and leadership).

"I felt that our community shares many similarities with this one - they wear turbans, do not cut their hair, bath in the well without discrimination, reject caste, colour, or class divisions, and embrace all with love. Here, I experienced the teachings of the Sikh Gurus," he said.

He said Guru Nanak Dev also travelled to this southern region during his 'Udasis', passing through Thoothukudi to Sri Lanka, and also visiting Rameshwaram.

"These people learned, understood, and adopted the Gurus' teachings," he added.

The Jathedar said that he has invited Bala Prajapathi to visit the Akal Takht and Harmandar Sahib in Amritsar, where further discussions on our communities, teachings, and principles would take place.