Ajit Doval appointed as National Security Advisor for third time

The Appointment Committee of Cabinet on Wednesday approved the appointment of Ajit Doval as the National Security Advisor with effect from June 10, 2024.

Doval, who became NSA for the first time in May 2014 soon after PM Modi assumed office in his first term, continued in the role in the previous BJP-led NDA government.

A 1968 batch IPS officer, Doval is a renowned counter-terrorism expert and an expert on nuclear issues. Doval has served in Punjab as IB's operational chief.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Ajit Doval, lPS (Retired) as National Security Adviser with effect from 10.06.2024. His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier. During the term of his office, he will be assigned the rank of Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence," the notice stated.

Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of the country for the third consecutive term.

The appointments committee of the cabinet also re-appointed PK Mishra as the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr PK Mishra, IAS (Retired) as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister with effect from 10.06.2024. His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders whichever is earlier," the Government of India stated in a letter.The Cabinet has also approved the appointment of Amit Khare, lAS (Retired) (JH:1985), and Tarun Kapoor, lAS (Retired) (HP:1987) as the following officers as Advisors to Prime Minister Modi. "

