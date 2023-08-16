Ajatshatru of Indian politics": Shah pays homage to Vajpayee on 5th death anniv

NEW DELHI: Paying homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his fifth death anniversary, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday called him the "Ajatshatru (one without enemies) of Indian politics", adding that he made an invaluable contribution to taking the party from zero to where it is at presently through his deft leadership and organisational skills.

Amit Shah took to X, formerly Twitter) to post, "Ajatshatru of Indian politics, the most respected Atal-ji established the highest standards of politics based on ideology and principles. With his strong will to serve the nation, on one hand, he laid the foundation of good governance and on the other hand, he introduced India's potential to the whole world from Pokhran. Millions of salutes to such a great man on his death anniversary, who made an invaluable contribution in taking the party from zero to peak with his organizational skills."

Earlier today President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other party members and NDA allies leaders paid floral tributes at the Saidav Atal memorial in the national capital. NDA leaders including, NCP's Praful Patel, Union Minister and Apna Dal (Soneylal) leader Anupriya Patel and Hindustani Awam Morcha Jitan Ram Manjhi, also paid homage to the three-time former PM, who was conferred with the nation's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh also laid floral tributes at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial. Born in Gwalior in 1924, Vajpayee was the face of the BJP for decades and was the first non-Congress prime minister to have served a full term in office.

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and again from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on August 16 in 2018. After coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in order to honour the former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient, declared that December 25 would be celebrated as Good Governance Day every year on his birthday.