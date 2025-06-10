Air strikes, Operation Sindoor answer to those imposing war on country: Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted that India now responds with strength rather than silence and if someone imposes war on the country, the answer will be in the form of Operation Sindoor.

Lauding 11 years of Modi government at the Centre, he also said these years will be remembered as a "golden period" in the making of a developed and self-reliant India.

Referring to Operation Sindoor that was launched in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, he said, “If someone imposes war on us or encourages terrorism, the answer will be surgical strikes, air strikes and Operation Sindoor".

Criticising the previous governments at the Centre, he said, "Earlier, before 2014, there was a prevailing trend in the country to remain passive on issues like terrorism. The narrative was that India is a nation that only advocates peace — no matter the circumstances.

"There was a tendency to chant the mantra of peace even in the face of aggression. That mindset had deeply taken root," he said addressing a gathering on the completion of 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership at the Centre.

"But through the 'new normal' established under the current leadership, that approach has been completely reversed. Now, India responds with strength, not silence."

“In the past 11 years, Prime Minister Modi has given India a distinct global identity. His governance is marked by service, good administration and welfare of the poor,” he said.

The chief minister said the country has received a leadership that is free from corruption, dynastic politics and appeasement.

Under Modi’s leadership, India has emerged as a symbol of trust for its 140 crore citizens and regained its honour on the global platform, which he claimed had diminished during the 65 years of Congress and other "unstable" governments, he asserted.

“The vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ (One India, Great India) is now being realised under a strong and decisive leadership,” the chief minister said.