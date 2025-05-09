Begin typing your search...

    Air siren sounded in Chandigarh

    The Chandigarh administration on Friday sounded an air raid siren, appealing to people to remain indoors.

    AuthorPTIPTI|9 May 2025 10:08 AM IST
    Air siren sounded in Chandigarh
    X

    Air siren sounded in Chandigarh (ANI)

    CHANDIGARH: The Chandigarh administration on Friday sounded an air raid siren, appealing to people to remain indoors.

    "An Air warning has been received from the air force station of a possible attack. Sirens are being sounded. All are advised to remain indoors and away from balconies," an official statement issued by the Chandigarh administration said.

    The development comes amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan.

    Chandigarhair raid sirensIndia Pakistan
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X