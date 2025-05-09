Begin typing your search...
Air siren sounded in Chandigarh
The Chandigarh administration on Friday sounded an air raid siren, appealing to people to remain indoors.
"An Air warning has been received from the air force station of a possible attack. Sirens are being sounded. All are advised to remain indoors and away from balconies," an official statement issued by the Chandigarh administration said.
The development comes amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan.
