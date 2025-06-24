Air India to progressively resume flights to Middle East as airspaces gradually reopen

NEW DELHI: Air India on Tuesday said it will progressively resume flights to the Middle East as airspaces are gradually reopening in the region and most of the operations will resume from June 25.

"Flights to and from Europe, previously cancelled, are also being progressively reinstated from today, while services to and from the East Coast of the US and Canada will resume at the earliest opportunity," the airline said in a statement.

On Monday, Air India temporarily suspended operations to these regions in the wake of the rising tensions in the Middle East. Some countries in the region had also closed their airspaces.

"Some flights may experience delays or cancellations due to consequential impacts and extended re-routings/flight times, but we are committed to minimising disruptions and our restoring schedule integrity.

Air India will continue to avoid airspaces assessed as unsafe at any given time," the airline said on Tuesday.