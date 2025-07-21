Begin typing your search...

    Air India plane veers off runway at Mumbai airport

    An airline spokesperson said the aircraft taxied safely and all passengers as well as crew members have disembarked.

    AuthorPTIPTI|21 July 2025 2:15 PM IST
    Representative Image (IANS) 

    MUMBAI: An Air India plane from Kochi veered off the runway at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning, and the aircraft has been grounded for checks.

    "Flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai on July 21, 2025, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked," the spokesperson said in a statement.

    Sources said a team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is assessing the situation.

    "The aircraft has been grounded for checks. The safety of passengers and crew remains our top priority," the spokesperson said.

    Air IndiaMumbaiaircraft
    PTI

