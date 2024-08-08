AIADMK holds protest demanding 50% quota for Puducherry students in private medical colleges

CHENNAI: The Puducherry unit of the AIADMK held a demonstration on Wednesday demanding allocation of 50 percentage of seats in private medical colleges under government quota, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Citing that the National Medical Commission (NMC) stipulates 50% of seats in private, self-financed, minority, and equivalent medical colleges to be reserved for state students, the party members condemned the Puducherry government for not implementing the quota.

The protest was held near the statue of former CM CN Annadurai and was attended by party leaders like Anbanandam G, cadres, and volunteers.

During the agitation, AIADMK Puducherry state secretary A Anbazhagan said, "There are a total of 650 seats across three private medical colleges in Puducherry. According to the National Medical Council's order, the government should get 50 percent of the total seats, which is 325 seats. But last year, only 239 seats were given under government quota, which is about 36 percent. The government has to negotiate with the private medical colleges every year to get these seats."

He further added that in Tamil Nadu, students who studied in government schools from Class 6 to 12 can avail 7.5 percent quota while seeking admissions to medical seats. But in Puducherry, 10% reservation is given to medical aspirants who have studied in government schools from Class 1 to 12, he pointed out.

Anbazhagan sought an ordinance that should declare students studying in government schools in Puducherry from Class 6 to 12 as being eligible for government quota in medical courses, just like in Tamil Nadu.