Ahmedabad AI plane crash: Cockpit Voice Recorder found

AHMEDABAD: Officials investigating the Air India plane crash here have confirmed the Cockpit Voice Recorder has been found, a crucial discovery to help ascertain the possible cause of the accident that killed 270 persons, including 241 on board.

Earlier, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) had confirmed that only the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) of the ill-fated plane was found.

The officials confirmed the recovery of black boxes to P K Mishra, the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Sunday inspected the site where the Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12 and also visited the civil hospital where the injured persons are undergoing treatment.

Mishra chaired a high-level review meeting at the Circuit House here and discussed the ongoing relief, rescue and investigation efforts with senior officials from the central and state governments, AAIB and the Airports Authority of India, an official release on Sunday said.

The AAIB has launched a detailed investigation, and the US National Transportation Safety Board is conducting a parallel probe under international protocols, as the aircraft was American-made, the release stated.

"Officials confirmed to Dr Mishra that the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) have been located and secured," it said.

With the finding of both black boxes of the plane, it would be easy for investigators to ascertain the cause of the crash.

All but one of the 242 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 787-8(AI 171) and another 29 persons, including five MBBS students, on the ground were killed when the London-bound aircraft crashed into the nearby campus of a medical college in Meghaninagar area and burst into flames, moments after it took off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Mishra reviewed the accident site near the B J Medical College in Meghaninagar, where senior officials from the state government, AAIB and Airports Authority of India briefed him on the sequence of events and immediate response measures, the release said.

During his visit to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, he met the bereaved families, observed the DNA sample matching, and directed authorities to provide full assistance, ensuring a seamless and compassionate process, it said.

He also interacted with the injured persons, instructing hospital officials to prioritise their medical treatment and recovery, it said.

"I am very pained by the enormity of the tragedy. Everybody is sad. It is our duty to share grief and express our feelings for the victims," Mishra told reporters.

At the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar, he reviewed DNA sampling efforts and stressed the need to complete the identification process swiftly while maintaining scientific accuracy, the release said.

Mishra reiterated the PM's commitment to providing all possible support to victims' families and ensuring a coordinated response across all agencies involved, it said.

The principal secretary was accompanied by PMO officials, advisor to the PM, Tarun Kapoor, and Deputy Secretary, PMO Mangesh Ghildiyal, the release said.